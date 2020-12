TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas over 4,000 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 157,446, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

Since Friday, there have been an additional 4,425 positive cases, 31 new deaths and 97 new hospitalizations. Of those tested, 665,438 have come back negative.

