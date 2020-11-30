Advertisement

High-speed chase in Emporia ends with rollover crash, no serious injuries

No serious injuries were reported after a high-speed chase ended with a rollover crash early Saturday on the west side of Emporia, officials said.(KY3)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a high-speed chase ended with a rollover crash early Saturday on the west side of Emporia, officials said.

The incident occurred around 12:04 a.m. Saturday when officers from both the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and Emporia Police Department were involved in a chase with a 2010 silver Mercedez-Benz Class C car in the 2000 block of W. 6th Avenue.

The car being chased reached speeds over 100 mph while failing to stop at traffic stops on W. 6th Avenue at Prairie Streets, Industrial Road and Graphic Arts Road.

The car crashed as it rolled near roundabouts on W. 6th Avenue.

Emporia-Lyon County Emergency Medical Services was called to the scene regarding possible injuries and a minor vehicle fire.

The driver of the car was identified as Alonso Morales, 17, of Emporia.

The occupants of the car were identified as Yahir Castillo, 16, Nadia Rosales, 15, Anthony Acuna, 16, and Armando Gonzalez, 17, all of Emporia.

All occupants of the vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene and were believed to have only minor injuries, according to Lyon County sheriff’s officials.

It is unknown at this time if seatbelts were being worn at the time of the crash.

