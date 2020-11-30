Advertisement

Gov. Kelly appoints Melissa Taylor Standridge to Supreme Court

Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that she has appointed Melissa Taylor Standridge to fill...
Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that she has appointed Melissa Taylor Standridge to fill the Kansas Supreme Court vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Carol Beier.(Kscourts)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that she has appointed Melissa Taylor Standridge to fill the Kansas Supreme Court vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Carol Beier.

“As governor, the process of appointing justices to the Kansas Supreme Court is one I take very seriously,” Governor Kelly said. “Not only must justices have knowledge of the law, but also a complex and nuanced understanding of the world and the people the law is intended to govern.”

“There’s no question that Melissa has gathered a wealth of legal expertise that makes her more than prepared to join the Supreme Court. But there’s more to her unique career trajectory and life experience that makes her a perfect fit for our state’s highest court.

Standridge has been a judge on the Kansas Court of Appeals for 12 years. From 1999 to 2008, she served as chambers counsel to US District Magistrate David Waxse, and worked as an associate attorney in Kansas City prior to that. She received her bachelor’s in business administration from The University of Kansas before pursuing a law degree at the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law. She has received a number of awards, including the Sandra Day O’Connor Award for Professional Service and Kansas City Leader of the Year. In 2007, Standridge was honored with the Angel in Adoption Award from the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute for her work on adoption cases.

Every justice on the Kansas Supreme Court must stand for retention vote in the general election following their first year. If retained by voters, they then face a retention vote every six years.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Shooting on SE Lime
Topeka Police investigating after one male shot near SE Lime St.
School closures in Kansas highlight need for more career education
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County

Latest News

Kansas State beats UMKC 62-58, Nov. 30, 2020
K-State picks up first win of 2020-21 season over UMKC, 62-58
Board of Canvassers
Kansas canvassers certify election results
Topeka hospitals continue to see high occupancy and spread of COVID-19.
Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays discusses his quarantine with 13 NEWS on Monday, November...
Shawnee Co. Commissioner in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay presents to commissioners on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Shawnee Co. Cold Case project fund gets financial boost