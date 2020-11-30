Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe named MIAA Player of the Week

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State women’s basketball’s Tre’Zure Jobe has been named the MIAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The redshirt sophomore guard scored 26-points on 10-14 shooting in ESU’s first win of the season Saturday over Northeastern State.

She is currently second in the MIAA in scoring with 24 points per game, along with being ranked fifth in assists and sixth in steals.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to play Newman on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in their first home action of the 2020-21 season.

