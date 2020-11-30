Drive by 100th birthday celebration held for Oakland resident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lupe Guerrero’s loved ones had their horns honking for her 100th birthday Sunday.

The celebration was one she could not imagine spending with anyone else.

“They’re a lot of fun you don’t have a dull moment cause they’re there and they can make you laugh when you’re not able to laugh sometimes and I love that,” she said.

Original plans for her celebration included a formal indoor party, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those arrangements.

However, Guerrero said her family can make any party special no matter how unconventional it may be.

“They do those things for everything we celebrate, they’re the first ones here to help celebrate and decorate and all that,” she said.

Guerrero said staying busy has been a key part of staying sharp throughout her life.

“Every day I always have something to do I love to cook, and clean house and I do my laundry scrub my floors everything,” she said.

“I feel god that I can do it because I was worried for a while but not anymore because they’re there and I know they’ll be there with me.”

Guerrero said a close family is what keeps her going each day.

“We all help we care about each other when somebody’s sick you help take care of them when they need to something you help them,” she said.

Guerrero’s daughter, Cana Padilla said treasuring family is one of the most important things she has learned from her mother.

“Family comes first that’s the most important thing something happens in the family we’re supposed to be there for them and help them with whatever they need help with,” she said.

“We want our family to know that we’re gonna be there for them and mom has set a bar high for us, so we come and hang out with her and spend the night with her and it just encourages us to do the same thing.”

Guerrero said those bonds that will take her through the next phase of her life.

“They don’t care about the cold or anything they’re gonna come they always do whether it’s snow or anything they’ll be here,” she said.

“I feel wonderful because all my family’s here.”

