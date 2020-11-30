Chapman Middle and High Schools to go remote

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Chapman Middle and High Schools will go remote starting Monday, according to a Facebook post by USD 473′s superintendent.

The district says the Dickinson County Health Department has recommended students to go remote due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county. Remote learning will last until at least December 19, and athletics will resume no sooner than January 4.

Meals will be provided for students learning remotely; details about distribution are to come.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.