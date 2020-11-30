Advertisement

Chapman Middle and High Schools to go remote

Chapman School District
Chapman School District(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Chapman Middle and High Schools will go remote starting Monday, according to a Facebook post by USD 473′s superintendent.

The district says the Dickinson County Health Department has recommended students to go remote due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the county. Remote learning will last until at least December 19, and athletics will resume no sooner than January 4.

Meals will be provided for students learning remotely; details about distribution are to come.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Shooting on SE Lime
Topeka Police investigating after one male shot near SE Lime St.
School closures in Kansas highlight need for more career education
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County

Latest News

Kansas State beats UMKC 62-58, Nov. 30, 2020
K-State picks up first win of 2020-21 season over UMKC, 62-58
Board of Canvassers
Kansas canvassers certify election results
Topeka hospitals continue to see high occupancy and spread of COVID-19.
Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays discusses his quarantine with 13 NEWS on Monday, November...
Shawnee Co. Commissioner in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay presents to commissioners on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Shawnee Co. Cold Case project fund gets financial boost