ABATE’s annual Toys for Tots Ride sees big turnout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The season of giving is here and ABATE is giving back to make sure every child has a merry Christmas.

ABATE of Kansas continued their tradition of helping the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves with the 37th annual Toys for Tots Ride.

We’ve been doing this for a lot of years because we just knew that there was a need because there were people who weren’t able to give their children anything for Christmas and to think of that its just really sad and it really breaks our heart.”

Because of the pandemic, the need is even greater this year.

“With the Covid going around and all of the craziness there’s so much people out of works so its so important that we get this done now”

The Wal-mart parking lot on SW 37th filled up with motorcycles on Sunday in preparation for the ride.

Terry Poley, Chapter President of Heaven On Wheels, says this kind of turnout proves that bikers are willing to help their fellow man just like everyone else.

“One thing about the biker community, there’s a lot of times that they have a bad reputation but for the most part their all good people with good hearts and their willing to come together to raise money and funds, support charities and anything like that.”

Now they want to see the same level of kindliness extend into the community

“Please if you didn’t make this ride, when you’re out shopping, grab a toy and throw it in one of the marine corps boxes they are all over town.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.