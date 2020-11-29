Topeka Police investigating after one male shot near SE Lime St.
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to the 300 block of Southeast Lime Street around 7 Saturday night on reports of gunshots in the area.
Upon arrival, officials found one male victim with a gunshot wound near Timberlee Apartments and Paradise Plaza Apartments.
Authorities say they found evidence of multiple gunshots and found a blood trail leading up the stairs to one of the apartments.
Police are still looking for a suspect.
This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it is made available to us.
