Topeka Police investigating after one male shot near SE Lime St.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to the 300 block of Southeast Lime Street around 7 Saturday night on reports of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officials found one male victim with a gunshot wound near Timberlee Apartments and Paradise Plaza Apartments.

Authorities say they found evidence of multiple gunshots and found a blood trail leading up the stairs to one of the apartments.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it is made available to us.

