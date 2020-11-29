Sunny, lighter winds Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that gusty winds will continue overnight before becoming lighter on Monday. Temperatures will remain cool for the week ahead.

We will start out in the lower 20s Monday with a breezy northwest wind continuing. This will put wind chills in the teens to start the day.

Look for plenty of sunshine throughout the day with afternoon highs reaching the mid 40s as the winds gradually become lighter.

South winds will return on Tuesday, bringing a slight warm up with highs making back into the upper 40s. We will have plenty of sunshine once again.

A storm system will move into the Plains by the middle of the week, bringing increasing clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs will fall back into the lower 40s Wednesday.

The system will then bring light snow to the area from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. It is too early to know how much snow will accumulate, but be sure to check back for updates as we get closer.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW 10-20. Low: 24

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 45

Monday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 21

Tue: High: 48 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 27 Mostly cloudy; light snow during the evening and overnight.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 23 Morning snow showers, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 26 Sunny.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 26 Sunny.

