Lock cars, remove valuables to avoid becoming victim of theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Keeping your personal belongings and purchases safe in your vehicles becomes more important during the holiday season, as more people take advantage of unlocked vehicles.

With the increased reports of items being stolen from vehicles in Riley County, residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles and remove valuables.

During the holiday shopping season many people leave packages, and valuables inside vehicles where thieves take advantage of easy access of unlocked doors.

Residents are encouraged to remove valuables and lock their doors to prevent someone from taking advantage of an unlocked vehicle.

“What we’re really asking people to do is to be vigilant. Not only to be conscience of their surroundings and to be securing the things in their vehicle, locking the doors.” Riley County Police Department, Lieutenant Luke Breault says.

Be alert of your surroundings and if you see something or someone suspicious, say something by calling 9-1-1; or you can contact Riley County Police Department non-emergent line 785-537-2112.

