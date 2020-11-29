Kansas State loses on last second field goal, 32-31 against Baylor

WACO, Texas (WIBW) - The Kansas State Wildcats lost 32-31 on a last second, game-winning field goal on the road against Baylor.

The Wildcats have now lost 4 consecutive conference games.

Kansas State came out firing in the first half. Malik Knowles ran in a 75-yard touchdown for the first score of the game. Soon after, Will Howard completed an 8-yard touchdown strike to Deuce Vaughn.

Kansas State held a 17-6 lead heading into the second half. From there, Baylor slowly chipped away at the Wildcat lead.

Baylor put up 10 unanswered points in the third quarter, meanwhile the Bears defense kept Kansas State off the scoreboard the entire quarter.

At the start of the fourth quarter, Kansas State finally found an answer to the Bears run.

Will Howard found his tight end Briley Moore for a 49-yard completion. The next play, Will Howard carried the ball 24-yards into the end zone for the first score the team has logged in the second half. K-State was up 24-15.

Baylor narrowed the lead back to a two-point deficit, then Deuce Vaughn got loose for his second touchdown on a 38-yard scamper. Kansas State led 31-22 with 8:59 remaining.

From there, Kansas State was held off the scoreboard.

Charlie Brewer ran in a touchdown to make it 31-29, then John Mayers kicked a game-winning 30-yard field goal as time ticked off the clock.

Kansas State (4-5, 4-4) will return home for the season finale against No. 17 Texas.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.