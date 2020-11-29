Cooler and Windy today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A strong dry cold front is pushing through northeast Ks Sunday morning bringing gusty northerly winds. We will start the day off with some thick cloud cover. During the afternoon hours we should see more sunshine than clouds. Highs today will be cooler than they were yesterday. It will also feel much colder due to the strong winds. Highs across northeast Ks today will be in the mid to upper 40s. When you factor in the winds, wind chills will be in the 30s. Winds will be from the north at 20-30mph with gusts to 40. Tonight will be mostly clear and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10-20mph, with gusts to 30.

Forecast (WIBW)

This upcoming work week looks to be cooler with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s/teens. A disturbance to watch will be Wednesday. We may see a few flurries or even a few snow showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. At this time, precipitation chances are very low. The remainder of the work week looks to be quiet.

Today: Cloudy start becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds from the N at 20-30mph with gusts to 40.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s. Blustery NW winds at 10-20mph with gusts to 30.

Monday: Sunny skies and cool. Highs in the low 40s. Winds light from the NW at 5-10mph.

Taking Action: Use caution while driving today as winds will be gusty. Have the winter coats handy as you will need them this week since lows will be in the 20s, and even teens. Stay updated on the forecast!

