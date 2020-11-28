Windy and much cooler Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a strong cold front will move through the area Sunday, bringing gusty winds and much cooler temperatures for the end of the weekend.

Sunday morning will start out chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The front will move through early in the day, so afternoon high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s. North winds will gust between 30 to 40 mph.

The combination of the gusty winds and cooler air behind the front will make it feel like the 30s all day with wind chills falling into the 20s during the evening.

The front will move through dry, and precipitation chances will remain low over the next few days. Cooler temperatures will stay with us for most of the upcoming week with highs in the 40s and morning lows in the 20s.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 37

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. High: 47

Sunday Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 23

Mon: High: 43 Low: 19 Sunny.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 22 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

