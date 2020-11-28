Advertisement

Windy and much cooler Sunday

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a strong cold front will move through the area Sunday, bringing gusty winds and much cooler temperatures for the end of the weekend.

Sunday morning will start out chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The front will move through early in the day, so afternoon high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s. North winds will gust between 30 to 40 mph.

The combination of the gusty winds and cooler air behind the front will make it feel like the 30s all day with wind chills falling into the 20s during the evening.

The front will move through dry, and precipitation chances will remain low over the next few days. Cooler temperatures will stay with us for most of the upcoming week with highs in the 40s and morning lows in the 20s.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 37

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. High: 47

Sunday Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 10-20. Low: 23

Mon: High: 43 Low: 19 Sunny.

Tue: High: 47 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 40 Low: 22 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 42 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion at MGP Ingredients sparks fire
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News gets inside look at Stormont Vail COVID-19 ward
File photo
Wichita named second most affordable city in U.S.
MGN online.
Survey shows Kansas employees spent 143 hours hungover while working from home
Topeka Presbyterian Manor
Topeka Presbyterian Manor loses 10th resident to COVID-19, finds more positive cases

Latest News

Forecast
Cooler and Windy today
Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Windy and much cooler Sunday
Forecast
Mild today, cooler and very windy Sunday