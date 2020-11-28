Wichita named second most affordable city in U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been named the second most affordable city in the United States.

Move.org, one of the nation’s experts in moving, says with the financial challenges some families face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some may be looking to move to more affordable places. It said its experts made a list of the 75 most populous cities in the nation and ranked them based on their cost of living.

According to Move.org, Wichita came in at number two on the list, losing the number one spot to El Paso, Tex. It said Lincoln, Neb., came in third and Omaha, Neb., came in tenth, while Tulsa, Okla., came in thirteenth.

Move.org said Wichita’s fuel and food costs, coming in at $109.28 and $261.05 respectively, were lower than El Paso’s. But, it said the city’s utility and rent prices, $194.14 and $763.64 respectively, were a bit higher than the most affordable city’s. The moving experts also said internet bills in Wichita cost about $65.33, making the total cost of living per month around $1,393.44.

According to the website, compared to its 2019 report, the cost of living rose a little ov3r 7% in all 75 cities. It said about 18% of the total population of the United States live in these 75 cities. It also said the $1,200 stimulus checks residents received in April of 2020 did not cover a single month of living costs, even in the most affordable city.

