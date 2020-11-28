Wheat’s genetic potential unlocked through global collaboration at K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The genetic potential of wheat has been unlocked through global collaboration at Kansas State University.

Kansas State University says in a paper published on Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Nature, researchers in collaboration with the international 10+ Genome Project led by the University of Saskatchewan, announced the complete genome sequencing of 15 varieties of wheat representing breeding programs around the world, which is an invaluable resource to improve global wheat production.

K-State said the effort gained momentum in 2018 when its team, in collaboration with the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium, published the genome assembly of Chinese Spring, which was the first complete reference genome of bread wheat. It said with advances in DNA sequencing technology and the experience from assembling the first wheat genome, the 10+ Genome Project brought together the expertise and resources of over 95 scientists from universities and institutes in Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Japan, the U.K., Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Israel, Australia and the U.S.

According to K-State, the study represents the start of a bigger effort to generate thousands of genome sequences of wheat, including genetic material brought in from the wild relatives of wheat.

“It’s like finding the missing pieces for your favorite puzzle that you have been working on for decades,” said project leader Curtis Pozniak, wheat breeder and director of the University of Saskatchewan Crop Development Centre. “By having many complete gene assemblies available, we can now help solve the huge puzzle that is the massive wheat pan-genome and usher in a new era for wheat discovery and breeding.”

“Our team was uniquely suited to represent U.S. wheat in this effort here in America’s breadbasket and as a land-grant institution with a strong history in wheat research,” said Jesse Poland, associate professor at Kansas State University and director of the Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Applied Wheat Genomics and the Wheat Genetics Resource Center-University Cooperative Research Center. “We are fortunate to have world leaders in breeding and genetics under one roof, and generous support from the National Science Foundation, Kansas Wheat and many others.”

K-State said its team was responsible for sequencing and analyzing the hard red winter wheat variety Jagger, which was released in 1994 by the K-State breeding program, which is now led by Allan Fritz. It said Jagger was a landmark wheat variety in the Great Plains and covered millions of acres for years. It said it was chosen for the project because of its relevance as a breeding parent as it is found in the pedigrees of current varieties of wheat throughout the U.S.

“Because of our collaboration in this project, we’ve had access to this phenomenal genomics resource as it’s been built, which has already led to the tremendous discovery,” Poland said. “K-State plant genetics graduate student Emily Delorean is using data from the 10+ Genomes Project to develop a comprehensive analysis of important quality genes and develop better molecular breeding tools, which will have a huge impact on bread making.”

According to K-State, in a companion publication in Theoretical and Applied Genetics, its scientists Liangliang Gao, Dal-Hoe Koo and their team completed detailed characterization of the 2N introgression, a chromosome segment transferred from wild wheat relative Aegilops ventricosa, which is found in Jagger but was not present in the original Chinese Spring reference genome. It said the 2N segment has resistance genes to multiple wheat diseases like stem and leaf rust, nematodes and the wheat blast disease. It said the team found the chromosome segment was present in about 80% of Kansas wheat lines and also a large portion of wheat around the world, marking its importance toward addressing global wheat improvement.

“Progress of this magnitude is only possible because of the strength of the international wheat breeding network and strong international collaborations in wheat research,” said Justin Gilpin of Kansas Wheat. “It is exciting for the Kansas wheat growers to be part of this excellent work.”

K-State said the work at the university was supported by the NSF, Kansas Wheat, the United States Agency for International Development and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. It said a complete list of international funding partners can be found here.

