Topeka Zoo kicks off holiday season with “Zoo Lights”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -More 150 lit trees 200 light displays, and a holiday village take up two thirds of the zoo’s property for their first-ever zoo lights.

Zoo lights may have taken a few months to setup but the plans go back a few years.

“We have been looking at a holiday event going back as far as 2015, 2016 and at that time we really just didn’t have the capacity to pull this off in kind of the way we have right now”

Friends Of The Zoo finally decided to move forward with the project back in 2019 when they found a sponsor that had just the right amount of “power” ... Evergy.

“One of the first things we did was try and find the right support so we’re very grateful for the sponsorship from Evergy and it’s been that past year that we have been working on this event with them.”

Cynthia Mccarvel with Evergy says they wanted to shine a light on the zoo in a time when it’s typically left in the dark.

“The winter months is when they see the lowest attendance so it’s really important that they were able to have a fundraiser that would draw people in here from the zoo when they normally wouldn’t be here at the zoo and what more fun than to come out and see the twinkling lights and hear the music and see Santa and have some good fun with your family.”

Zoo Lights run through December 30th, weekdays from 5 to 9 and weekends from 5 to 10.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.