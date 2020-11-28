Advertisement

Topeka Presbyterian Manor loses 10th resident to COVID-19, finds more positive cases

Topeka Presbyterian Manor
Topeka Presbyterian Manor(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor has lost a 10th resident to COVID-19 and has found more positive cases of the virus through testing.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says it has lost another resident on Saturday who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and more cases of the virus have been identified through virus testing.

“During this incredibly difficult time, our prayers remain with the family,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director.

According to TPM, the resident was being cared for by designated staff following orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and doctors. It said it continues to monitor residents for signs and symptoms of the virus.

This is the 10th resident the facility has lost since the beginning of the outbreak.

TPM said one health care resident tested positive for the virus after testing on Monday, Nov. 23. It said the resident will be cared for in a designated area and by designated staff.

Additionally, TPM said it found two essential health care workers and one non-direct care employee that tested positive for the virus as well. It said the f first essential healthcare worker last worked on Nov. 20, the other last worked on Nov. 24 and the nondirect employee last worked on Nov. 22. It said all screened in before beginning their shifts and wore personal protective equipment while working. It said contact tracing did not reveal any other exposures.

The facility said it remains in close contact with the Shawnee County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It said additionally, Dr. Kevin Sundbye, the community medical director, is working closely with TPM to manage the ongoing outbreak.

For more information on Topeka Presbyterian Manor and COVID-19, click here.

