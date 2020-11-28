Survey shows Kansas employees spent 143 hours hungover while working from home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent survey from American Addiction Centers shows that Kansas employees spent around 143 hours hungover while they worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Addiction Centers says that it recently conducted a survey regarding alcohol and working from home. It said the average employee admits to being 43% less productive while working with a hangover. It said after indulging in one too many drinks, employees’ heads may be pounding and they may be experiencing waves of nausea. It said employees likely are dreading getting out of bed and getting ready for a full day of working from home.

According to the survey, around 20% of respondents said they are more likely to drink more while working from home than if they were required to show up at the office the next day. AAC said it is more than likely that workers have had to endure hangovers while working from home. It said over half of respondents said they had to take a sick day due to a hangover since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while over 25% said they may have confused their hangover with symptoms from the coronavirus.

The survey from AAC also showed that 65% of respondents said they would report a colleague for being consistently hungover at work. It also showed that around 33% of workers have admitted to spending the day working from bed with a hangover during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to AAC, the average Kansas employee spent around 143 hours hungover during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whether it is due to more free time and less supervision, or trouble coping with diminished contact, it may be tempting to engage in behavior that wouldn’t go over well in the workplace,” said Erika Statzel, director of nursing at Greenhouse Treatment Center and spokesperson for WithDrawal.net. “But, it’s important to remember that can be a slippery slope. Very quickly, one drink can turn into many more. As the pandemic continues on into fall and winter, we’re still venturing into uncharted territory, and some employees might need ongoing support to cope. Many employee assistance programs have made significant changes to access and services to accommodate people during this time. If you’re having difficulties enduring these times, or suspect a co-worker may be struggling with an alcohol/substance use problem, take the time to understand all treatment options available to you.”

To see the full study, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.