Support local businesses by ‘shopping small’ on Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Shop Small Saturday follows Black Friday, emphasizing the need to support local businesses after the ‘big box’ stores have their fun on Friday.

Shopping local is even more important during the COVIID-19 pandemic.

Local businesses jumped many hurdles throughout 20-20 to stay in business and compete with larger stores and online retailers.

“Local ownership, small business is very important in terms of…of the economic prosperity of a community and Manhattan is no different.” Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, president/CEO, Jason Smith says.

“It’s not only important to us, but it’s also important to just our local economy, and our city and our county to shop small because those tax dollars then stay local and that makes a huge difference.” Manhattan Running Company, owner, Ben Sigle says.

Many local businesses added online shopping options to compete.

“If you don’t want to come in our store, if you’re nervous about COVID and all that fun stuff, you can actually still shop online, we’ll bring it to you, we’ll ship it to you, whatever it takes.” Sigle says.

“We’ll put your name on it, and hold it for you, and you can plan on it being here when you arrive.” Blue River Traders, owner, Ron Feldkamp says.

Blue River Traders also showcases its home decor items on social media, allowing customers to window shop from the comforts of home.

“It’s very different from any other store close to us. We do a lot of custom work, so if a person needs something to fit a certain area, we can make almost anything.” Feldkamp says.

Keeping money in the local economy not only helps support local businesses, the tax dollars provide money to fix roads, and support other community projects.

“Local owners tend to be more philanthropic and so that’s why small business and local ownership and entrepreneurship is so important to our community.” Smith says.

“Shop small and whether it be with us or with anybody else here in town or even if, you know, you’re in Topeka, shop your local businesses there, it makes a difference.” Sigle says.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has a link on their website of local small businesses who have online shopping options, for those who would prefer to shop online and still support local businesses.

