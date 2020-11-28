Advertisement

Study finds which NFL fans complain the most

NFL Logo
NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One thing that NFL fans can agree on is that there is nothing worse than a poor sport.

MI Bets, an online gambling site in Michigan, says it recently surveyed 5,100 fans from across the nation to decide which NFL players, coaches and fans complain the most.

According to MI Bets, while the Kansas City Chiefs came in at #25, the top five NFL fanbases that complain the most are as follows:

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New England Patriots
  3. Buffalo Bills
  4. Chicago Bears
  5. Philadelphia Eagles

The survey also found the top five quarterbacks that NFL fans say complain the most are Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and Nick Foles. While it said the top five coaches that NFL fans say complain the most are Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Matt Nagy and Matt Rhule.

According to the survey, the thing that drives fans the craziest about opposing fanbases are, most often, using a victim mentality, complaining on social media and bad officiating.

Lastly, the survey showed that 47% of NFL fans have unfollowed a player on social media due to too much complaining. It said 43% have unfriended someone close to them on social media because of their football opinions and rants.

To see the full report, click here.

