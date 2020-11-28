Advertisement

Spencer Museum of Art to close for season

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas will close on Sunday, Nov. 29.

The University of Kansas says Sunday, Nov. 29, will be the last chance for residents to visit the Spencer Museum of Art for the fall and to see exhibitions like “Staging Shimomura,” “Audubon in the Anthropocene: Works by Matthew Day Jackson” and “Past Presence.”

KU said the galleries will close on Monday, Nov. 30, for staff to reinstalls special exhibition galleries for new shows that will open in February of 2021.

According to KU, open hours for the spring will be announced at a later date.

KU said visitors can also visit the museum’s outdoor installation featuring 13 original sculptures by KU students in Marvin Grove.

According to the university, health and safety protocols require all visitors over the age of 2 to wear masks and visitors should maintain social distancing. It said the museum will have disposable masks and hand sanitizer available and has increased cleaning in its public spaces.

KU said Advance reservations are encouraged and those that arrive without a reservation may be asked to wait or return on a different day if the galleries reach capacity.

For questions or help making reservations, contact the Spencer Museum of Art at 785-864-4710.

