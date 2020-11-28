Socially distanced Black Friday Shopping in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This year, Black Friday had some camp-out in the wee hours of the morning, but with overall less people waiting to find the deals.

Many Topeka shoppers kept the tradition alive by lining up outside of Academy Sports, Menards and Best Buy.

Nathan Sprull is one of the many who waited at Best Buy. He took part in Black Friday last year as well.

“There’s no one here. Like last year was crazy. You had to get here at like five, six hours early just to get in line,” he said. “At first we were looking for Xboxes, PS5s, but hopefully we’ll look for TVs, a Go-Pro or something.”

Topeka stores made adjustments to keep shoppers safe. Those in line had to be socially distanced and wearing a mask.

Leahi Ortega was waiting to find a deal for a pool table at Academy Sports. He jumped into the line at around 4 a.m.

He said, “People are following the safety precautions and I figured, why not. If I’m going to be practicing myself then I should be fine.”

While keeping shopper distanced inside, many also offered online and curbside pickup options.

Steve Saunders, Store Director for Academy Sports, said, “This is definitely a new year. It’s a lot different for me to experience a lot of the traffic being less, but I think with so many options - we got the online, we got the curbside, we’re breaking the ad so much earlier now.”

Saunders has worked 15 Black Fridays and saw how people are changing their shopping habits because of COVID-19. Some stores ended up having to open earlier than expected once a line formed.

Menards store manager Bruce Mezera said they opened 30 minutes early.

“Rather than having people lined up, we want to make it as easy as we can in regards to the social distancing and keeping everybody safe and healthy,” he said.

Mezera is on his 23rd Black Friday, but none like this.

“It’s not a six-hour-two-day rush event. We made it a ten-day ad for people to be able to take advantage of the stuff we have in the ad and spread out the big crowd,” he said.

Academy Sports are keeping the doors open until midnight.

Best Buy maintained normal hours of operation, closing at 10 p.m. Menards closed at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.