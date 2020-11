SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville ends their perfect season with a win in the Class 2A State Championship game.

The Bulldogs narrowly outlasted a strong Hoisington team, winning 27-20. Rossville completes the season undefeated with a perfect 13-0 record.

This marks the 4th State Title that head coach Derick Hammes has brought to Rossville.

