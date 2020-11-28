Advertisement

Perry-Lecompton loses state championship game

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight season, Perry-Lecompton’s great season has come to a close in the state championship game against Andale.

The Kaws lost in the Class 3A title match 20-0 against Andale.

Perry-Lecompton’s offense struggled to maintain possession of the ball. The Kaws committed 4 turnovers.

Andale was able to put up 12 points in the first half off those turnovers.

Perry-Lecompton’s season comes to a close with the team finishing the year 11-2.

