Perry-Lecompton loses state championship game
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight season, Perry-Lecompton’s great season has come to a close in the state championship game against Andale.
The Kaws lost in the Class 3A title match 20-0 against Andale.
Perry-Lecompton’s offense struggled to maintain possession of the ball. The Kaws committed 4 turnovers.
Andale was able to put up 12 points in the first half off those turnovers.
Perry-Lecompton’s season comes to a close with the team finishing the year 11-2.
