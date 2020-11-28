Owls Nest among local businesses celebrating Small Business Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Deals may coming to a close for big box stores, but shoppers had a chance to take advantage of holiday specials and sales at local businesses for Small Business Saturday, like the Owls Nest Topeka.

300 vendors offered a variety of gifts and antiques can be found at the Owls Nest Topeka while many people may be taking advantage of Black Friday sales. Small Business Saturday allows local businesses to compete with big box stores, like Walmart or Best Buy on Black Friday.

The store on Topeka Boulevard is hoping shoppers can spend their money left for Small Business Saturday. Sabrina Conner is a manager and appreciates customers coming in Saturday.

“Every dollar counts and you’re supporting all our vendors here and supporting the store and everything stays here in Topeka,” she said.

Ruth Tipton volunteers with Owls Nest Topeka and this was her first year setting up a booth in the store.

“You’re doing me a favor, you’re doing other vendors a favor, and you’re doing the owners a favor. It’s supporting your community and it’s supporting the people in your community,” said Tipton. “It’s been a wonderful experience but I do shop small every year. I try to go around and try to buy Christmas gifts from friends who are ‘crafters’ and make things.”

Conner said the wide variety and accessibility to local gifts gets a lot of people to the store regularly. Because of Small Business Saturday, things are on sale and because of COVID-19, they are offering curbside pickup.

Conner said, “We love our customers and we love our vendors and we definitely want our customers coming back and shopping with us.”

Tipton added, “I love this place, I love the comradery, I love the layout of this place. We’re always busy on weekends, I love that there’s lots of traffic. People really seem to enjoy themselves when they’re shopping here.”

Owls Nest Topeka is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Owls Nest Topeka Adams location is at 2901 SE Adams St.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.