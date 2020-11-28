Only 46% of Americans say they would get COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only 46% of Americans say they would get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available.

Harmony Healthcare IT says with several COVID-19 vaccines to roll out in the near future including Maderna and Pfizer, many Americans will soon have to make the decision of whether or not to get vaccinated.

The healthcare IT company said it recently surveyed 2,000 Americans throughout the nation to try to see how many would be willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the study, only 46% of Americans said they would get the vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as it is made available. It said 40% said they would get the vaccine, but prefer to see how it affects others before receiving and 14% said they would not get the vaccine.

The study found that the tip reasons against getting vaccinated are the possible side effects, safety and effectiveness concerns, not needing a vaccination, not believing in vaccinations and concerns regarding the cost of the vaccine.

According to Harmony, 55% of Americans said the government should require everyone to get vaccinated, while 70% said they would not receive a vaccine if it was not first approved by the Food and Drug Administration. It said 53% of Americans believe they will be vaccinated within the year.

Harmony said once vaccinated, 25% of respondents said they thought it would take 1-2 years for society to return to normal, while 24% believe it could take less time.

