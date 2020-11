HAYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Olpe’s great season came to a happy close with the Eagles hoisting a state championship title.

Olpe beat Oakley 14-0. The Eagles put up a pair of touchdowns in the opening half, and then the defense locked up Oakley for the remainder of the game.

This is the schools second state championship win. The first came in 2014.

Class 1A state champions Olpe Eagles pic.twitter.com/FxQ2NRQUeD — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) November 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.