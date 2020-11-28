Advertisement

NSF funds K-State research on artificial intelligence-based cyber-physical systems

(kwch)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Science Foundation is funding a K-State professor’s research on artificial intelligence-based cyber-physical systems.

Kansas State University says Pavithra Prabhakar, an associate professor and Peggy and Gary Edwards chair in engineering in its computer science department, has been awarded $450,000 from the National Science Foundation to work on artificial intelligence-based controllers in the 3-year long project titled, “Scalable Formal Verification of ANN Controlled Cyber-Physical Systems.”

According to K-State, artificial intelligence-based controllers are increasingly used for modern-day cyber-physical and autonomous systems like driverless cars. It said these systems have been called on to perform sophisticated functions and operate in dynamic environments. It said the use of such controllers in driverless cars is highly safety-critical, where the vehicle is expected to not only stay in the right lane but avoid accidents with other cars and pedestrians crossing roadways under different lighting conditions.

K-State said Prabhakar’s goal is to provide rigorous correctness guarantees of artificial intelligence-based controllers using foundational mathematical analysis techniques known as formal methods. It said the project will develop efficient algorithms that can analyze the systems by drastically reducing the size of the networks and representing them using a data structure called an interval neural network.

“The work is expected to lead to new mathematical insights and novel algorithms for rigorous analysis of artificial intelligence-based controllers,” Prabhakar said. “The resulting software tools will have the potential to push the boundary of scalability of existing design and analysis algorithms and tools for artificial intelligence-controlled cyber-physical systems to large-scale and complex networks.”

According to K-State, graduate and undergraduate students will be involved in the project as Prabhakar develops new courses dealing with artificial intelligence and cyber-physical systems, and expand the outreach activities to teaching robotic programming to K-12 students.

K-State said Prabhakar previously received support for work in cyber-physical and autonomous systems through an NSF CAREER Award and an Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award. It said the cutting edge foundational research in the project will continue propelling the university’s excellence in these areas.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RowHouse Restaurant announced on its web site that it has closed after 14 years in business.
Topeka’s RowHouse Restaurant announces closing
Explosion at MGP Ingredients sparks fire
Braden T. Rickel was arrested on Sunday in relation to armed robberies in Shawnee and Jefferson...
Shawnee Co. armed robbery suspects taken into custody
A fire in Nemaha Co. claimed the life of one man early Thursday morning.
Nemaha Co. fire claims one person’s life
(FILE)
Coffey Co. Health Officer resigns over mask dispute with Commission

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club Nov. 26, 27, 28th 2020
13 News This Morning Birthday Club Nov. 26, 27, 28th 2020
Shop Small Saturday preview
Shop Small Saturday preview
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News gets inside look at Stormont Vail COVID-19 ward
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News gets inside look at Stormont Vail COVID-19 ward
Topeka Zoo Lights
Topeka Zoo kicks off holiday season with “Zoo Lights”