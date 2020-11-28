Next stop: the State Title game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The bags are packed for the final ride of the season.

“These guys have had it as a goal for a long time.” Perry-Lecompton head coach Mike Paramore said.

“I think we’re going to be well prepared.” Perry-Lecompton linemen Sean Urban said.

Next stop: a state champion.

“It’s a great opportunity to come back and go compete for a state championship.” Paramore said.

Today, Perry-Lecompton hit the road on the way back to the 3A State Championship game. Just like last year, they’ll play Andale.

“We kind of got blown out a little bit last year,” Urban said. “But, I think this year, just because we’re seniors now, we’re more mature we’re going to be able to play with them a lot close.”

“I think you just get that understanding of how physical and how fast the game is at a state championship level when you play a team of that caliber,” Paramore said. “Experience pays off and hopefully our guys are ready to answer that bell.”

“I think we’re going to see a really close game, really physical and hopefully we can come out with a win.” Urban said.

Down a classification, Rossville had one final practice to prepare for the big game.

“We’ve always enjoyed that Thanksgiving day practice.” Rossville head coach Derick Hammes said.

“Feels great to be here,” Rossville receiver Parker Kenney said. “We’re one of the best two teams in the State so it’s going to be a good game.”

The Dawgs have been the Kings of 2A this season.

“You know, it feels great knowing that we can go out on offense and do great things and then go out on defense and do great things,” Kenney said. “To be able to watch the guys across the field and that those are my teammates, it’s just a great feeling.”

The target has always been pointed at their back.

“We’ve kind of spun that we didn’t achieve our goals last year and I just think we’ve been a hungry group all year,” Hammes said. “These kids have had one goal in mind. We’ve never viewed it as if we’re being hunted. We viewed this as some thing that we had to go do.”

But this group is ready.

“We love each other so much and you know you’re not going to find a group of guys like this.” Kenney said.

All teams have fought for this moment. And only one can hoist the final trophy.

