New store for young girls opens in historic Westboro Mart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new retail shop for girls and teens opened Saturday in Topeka’s historic Westboro Mart.

Ashley Carson is the owner of Ash Boutique in downtown Topeka, offering contemporary women’s fashion.

Her new store, Lilly Grace, opened Saturday with a similar idea in mind, but this time for young girls.

“One of the things we do really well with Ash Boutique is we create a community within our store and so that’s really what I wanted to do here, but for our younger girls,” Carson continued saying, “I wanted to create a community. A place where we can celebrate them and create those relationships on a more personal level.”

She said her two daughters are the inspiration behind Lilly Grace.

“It’s named after my daughters Lilly and Grace, and they are of that really fun tween girl age. They’re 8 and 11, and I just found that finding a place that had all the things that they desired was really hard in our community.”

The store offers clothing, handbags, jewelry and accessories in girls sizes 7-16 and Juniors.

Carson said Topeka continues to embrace her in each new venture.

“In the first hour it has far exceeded my expectations,” she added, “I think that it just shows that Topeka is ready to support small businesses and that they also want our community and other businesses to prosper.”

She hopes taking this leap of faith, even in the midst of a pandemic, inspires her daughters to dream big.

“I really just want them to know that whatever they want to accomplish, they can accomplish,” Carson continued saying, “Even if that is opening a brick and mortar store when people are staying home and just feeling that fear, but maybe doing it anyways. Take those risks and go after your goals.”

Lilly Grace is offering 25% off an entire purchase through the weekend.

They are open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lilly Grace is located at 3123 SW Huntoon in Westboro Mart.

