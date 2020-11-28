New KU book explores the foundation of blues in funk.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new book from the University of Kansas, ‘Groove Theory,’ explores the foundations of blues in funk music.

The University of Kansas says Tony Bolden, an associate professor of African and African-American studies, answers questions of why funk is different from R&B and many more questions in his new book, “Groove Theory: The Blues Foundations of Funk.”

According to KU, Bolden explores the etymology of “funk,” the epistemology of blue funk and looks closely at avatars of what he calls “black organic intellectualism” from Duke Ellington to Gil Scott-Heron to D’Angelo. It said women like Chaka Khan, Betty Davis and Meshelle Ndegeocello are examined as well.

KU said while Bolden discusses the musical forms involved, like James Brown’s rhythmic concept of being “on the one,” or emphasizing the first beat of a measure, for Bolden, funk is a cultural aesthetic as much as a musical style. It said contrarianism, obstinate opposition to conventionality, even in the confines of the Black community, is one of its most important characteristics, according to Bolden.

“Funk is the outlaw among outlaws,” Bolden said.

The university said in “Groove Theory,” Bolden also places importance on the physical elements of funk, like dances like the FunkFour Corners and Funky Broadway.

“Whereas conventional Western philosophy has normalized the notion that the mind and body are polar opposites ... sensuality is intrinsic to the epistemology of funk,” Bolden wrote.

KU said Bolden draws a direct line from an early form of African American vernacular music, the blues, to funk.

According to KU, Bolden writes in the introduction that, “my central argument (is) that blues and funk are not just musical forms; they are interrelated concepts. And blues is ‘like the nucleus’ of rock as well as rhythm and blues, which includes soul and funk.”

Bolden said, “Groove Theory” needed to be written because no one had looked at the roots of the concept of funk before. He said he credits Rickey Vincent’s 1996 book “Funk: The Music, The People and The Rhythm of The One” and few others, but he felt more work needed to be done.

“My question is why?” Bolden said. “How do we explain the fact that the music came to be known as funk? And in exploring it from the standpoint of intellectual history, I’m exploring the history of the concept itself. And in the midst of that, I find out ... the extent to which the term was controversial and there were real stigmas attached to it.”

According to Bolden, editor of the KU-based Langston Hughes Review, things changed during the Civil Rights era.

“It’s not until the stigma of Blackness gets questioned that the stigma attached to funk is questioned enough,” he said. “The term is embraced by Black youth culture, and it’s the dancers who do it — and the people. It’s a street thing that happens.”

KU said if funk was a prediction by jazzers like Horace Silver and Donald Byrd in the 1950s and early ‘60s, it bloomed in the 1970s with Parliament-Funkadelic which topped the charts and filled stadiums. It said “Groove Theory” discusses funk’s rise and the music’s continuing influence on contemporary Black musicians.

KU said early rap sampled plenty of funk recordings, but its ongoing influence runs deeper.

“Kendrick Lamar, Esperanza Spalding, Trombone Shorty, Bruno Mars, Janelle Monáe, Childish Gambino, Lizzo, Anderson Paak and other contemporary artists have engaged the concept in recent years,” he said. “This raises the question: Why? Given the precepts of funk — unvarnished truth; contrariety; unabashed pleasure; and implicit predilection for reciprocity—such interest may exemplify, on some level, dialectical responses to troubling conditions.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.