Mild today, cooler and very windy Sunday

Today will be our warmest day for a while
By Adrian Campa
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today is going to be our warmest day for a while with plentiful sunshine and light winds. We will see lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be light from the SW at 5-10mph. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. Lows will be in the 30s. Winds will be from the S at 5mph. Tomorrow, a strong cold front will push through the region bringing with it some gusty winds and much cooler temperatures. Skies tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. When you factor in the winds, it will feel like the 30s outside. Winds will be from the N at 20-30mph with gusts up to 45.

Cooler weather is expected for the work week with highs in the 40s and lows in the teens and 20s. You will need the thicker jacket as you head out the door in the mornings!

Forecast
Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Plentiful sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds light from the SW at 5-10mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the 30s. Winds light from the S at 5mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds from the N at 20-30mph with gusts to 45.

Taking Action: No action is required at this time as weather conditions will be generally dry this weekend and upcoming work week. You will however need the winter coats as morning lows everyday will be in the 20s and even teens. Make sure to stay updated on the forecast!

