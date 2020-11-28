Maj. Gen. Diana Holland gives Elizabeth Dole Women in Leadership Lecture

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Major General Diana Holland gave an Elizabeth Dole Women in Leadership Lecture at the University of Kansas.

The University of Kansas says the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics hosted Maj. Gen. Diana Holland’s Fall 2020 Elizabeth Dole Women in Leadership Lecture on Nov. 12 on its YouTube page.

“We are thrilled to have Major General Holland as our guest for this year’s Elizabeth Dole Women in Leadership lecture,” Director Bill Lacy said. “Her distinguished and storied career with the U.S. Army is an inspiration. Her lifetime of service to this country made her a natural choice.”

According to KU, Maj. Gen. Holland graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Corps of Engineering in 1990. It said she served in Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Joint Task Force Sapper and Task Force Diamond in Afghanistan. It said she also served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. It said as commander of the South Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, she oversaw support to disaster-stricken states following hurricanes Irma, Maria, Florence and Michael.

KU said in 2015, Maj. Gen. Holland was the first woman appointed to command cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. It said in that same year she was the first woman to hold the title of deputy commander of support in a light infantry division. It said she now serves with the Army Corps of Engineers as the commanding general of the Mississippi Valley Division and as the president of the Mississippi River Commission, both firsts for a woman in these appointments.

According to the University, Maj. Gen. Holland’s military awards and decorations include the Legion Merit, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal.

KU said the Elizabeth Dole Women in Leadership Lecture series was named after U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole and was launched in 2017 in honor of her long career in public service. It said Dole served as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, U.S. Secretary of Labor, President of the American Red Cross and a U.S. Senator representing the state of North Carolina. It said her career papers have been gifted to the Dole Institute Archive and Special Collections and will soon be available to researchers, students and scholars.

