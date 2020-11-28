KU scholars workplace cyberbullying is uncharted legal territory

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Scholars at the University of Kansas say workplace cyberbullying is still uncharted legal territory.

The University of Kansas says while technology has recently provided many a way for parts of life to carry on virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has also given space for negative parts of life, like cyberbullying, to increase. It said schools have made some headway in fighting the problem in recent years, but two of its scholars discuss in a new book chapter that American law is unprepared to handle workplace cyberbullying.

According to KU, such laws currently do not even exist, as Genelle Belmas and Harrison Rosenthal say in “(Non)existent Laws of Workplace Cyberbullying: Limitations of Legal Redress in a Digitized Market.” It said the pair examine how American law addresses workplace bullying, legal strategies some have used in such cases, attitudes toward bullying in the workplace, barriers to workplace bullying redress for employees and what needs to be done to make sure employees are protected. It said the chapter is included in the “Handbook of Research on Cyberbullying and Online Harassment in the Workplace,” which was edited by Leslie Ramos Salazar from West Texas A&M University.

KU said Rosenthal is a doctoral student in law and journalism and a graduate research assistant while Belmas is an associate professor of journalism and mass communications. It said the two work together on law and communications research and formed the idea for the chapter through their scholarship on communications law.

“Cyberbullying tends to be associated with kids. But it also exists in the workplace, and the law simply has not kept up with it,” Belmas said.

According to the university, the two examine the lack of cyberbullying and workplace bullying law in three parts: Regulatory failures, employer liability and current suggested responses. It said in the first part, the two point out how workplace bullying is beginning to get more attention in the U.S., how European countries and policymakers have been ahead of the curve in passing laws to fight this and how researchers are starting to address the issue in the U.S. However, it said there is still a lack of legal definitions as to what workplace bullying and cyberbullying are.

“States and state legislatures have been very resistant to policy regarding workplace cyberbullying,” Rosenthal said. “Number one, people still view bullying skeptically and regard it as the domain of schools. You also have to go through American tort law, which requires a great burden of proof.”

KU said 30 states have already introduced legislation meant to combat workplace bullying, but none have passed. It said the pair examine the three main avenues of tort law victims of workplace bullying have pursued: Intentional infliction of emotional distress, intentional interference in the employment relationship and appeals to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. It said all approaches have shortcomings. It said in essence, the law does not cover workplace bullying specifically and suggests people need to have tough skin.

According to KU, the law requires someone accused of bullying and cyberbullying in the workplace to recognize they are engaged in bullying and not simply act on claims of a victim’s experiencing intentional infliction of emotional distress. It said in terms of intentional interference, courts have ruled that someone has to have hiring and firing ability before the actions they take against an employee can be considered bullying, even if the accused bully has the ability to assign work.

“In theory, because I’m not Harrison’s supervisor, and because I can’t fire him, I can’t harass him,” Belmas said. “Even though I could assign him undesirable work.”

KU said other avenues, like claims through OSHA protection, which have been effective in preventing and providing recourse for physical injuries in the workplace, and Title VII of the 1964 Voting Rights Act, have been unsuccessful in addressing this issue.

“This whole issue is very gendered. That is part of the reason so many claims have been based on Title VII,” Rosenthal said. “Well over half of workplace bullying incidents happen with a male supervisor bullying a female employee.”

According to the university, the chapter also looks at landmark court cases that settled liability for employers that have been found to maintain hostile work environments. It said while the law does not currently cover workplace bullying or cyberbullying, the two point out how it is in the best interest of the companies to address the issue through policy, to both reduce liability and to be a workplace for healthy, happy and productive employees.

Finally, KU said the authors summarize proposed responses to workplace bullying, which includes expanding existing statutory frameworks where applicable and enacting legislation. It said what may be more important, beginning with the definition of workplace bullying would be effective for policymakers, legislators and scholars. It said currently, it is difficult to bring expert witnesses to such a case, due to the lack of definition, judges can simply adopt attitudes like “it’s only bullying. No expert witnesses are required.”

“Cyberbullying law in America is based on the idea of bullying in general. There basically is no law, because we can’t agree on what bullying even is,” Belmas said. “The courts are therefore far behind our European colleagues and the trends in business and law. We don’t tend to consider the dignity of the workplace as much here.”

According to KU, Rosenthal and Belmas’ chapter is part of a book looking to gather such research, case studies and interventions on the growing issue of cyberbullying in the workplace. It said the issue may be starting to be better understood and addressed in some areas, but the law is still behind.

“Because legal acknowledgment of face-to-face workplace bullying is still in its infancy, legal acknowledgement of virtual workplace bullying is necessarily in utero,” the authors write. “While some scholars have foreshadowed the urgent dangers posed by increased workplace digitization and internet connectivity, the law, as a reactive instrumentality, is not yet positioned to protect or rehabilitate workers injured by bullying — cyber or physical.”

