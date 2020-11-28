KU professor appointed editor at renowned accounting journal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A professor at the Univesity of Kansas has been appointed as an editor at a top accounting journal.

The University of Kansas says professor Chan Li has been appointed as an editor at The Accounting Review, which is the premier journal for accounting research.

According to KU, Li is the Stephen A Batman Profesor at the KU School of Business. It said she joined the faculty in the fall of 2019. It said her editorship is the third in a recent string of Accounting Review editorial rotations for KU business school accounting faculty. It said colleagues that previously served as Accounting Review editors include Mike Wilkins, Larry D. Horner and KPMG Professor, and Michale Ettredge, distinguished professor emeritus.

KU said Ettredge advised Li as she worked toward her doctorate in accounting from KU. It said Li felt honored to be named an editor, noting Ettredge’s time as an editor at the journal.

“I still remember 10 years ago, people at various meetings told me that their papers were handled by then-Accounting Review editor, my Ph.D. adviser, Mike Ettredge,” she said. “They told me what a great editor he was, even when their papers were rejected. This reminds me of how high the bar is to become a great editor, and I hope to someday meet that bar.”

According to the university, Li assumed her Accounting Review editorial responsibilities in July. It said she also serves as an editor at Auditing: A Journal of Practice and Theory. It said Li’s primary research interests in archival auditing, focusing on economic consequences of auditing, the effects of regulation on the audit environment, auditor judgment and audit quality.

KU said Li has published over 20 articles in academic journals, including The Accounting Review; Journal of Accounting Research; Journal of Accounting and Economics; Contemporary Accounting Research and more. It said Li’s work has been cited by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, The New York Times, Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal.

