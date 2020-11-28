Kansas 5th most powerful state for voters in Senate elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study done by WalletHub shows that Kansas is the fifth most powerful state for voters in Senate elections.

WalletHub.com says it has recently compared the relative clout of 2020 voters in swinging the presidency and Senate. It said in order to make comparisons, it calculated a Voter Power Score for each state and each type of election.

According to WalletHub, the most powerful voters in presidential elections are Alaska, Iowa, Ohio, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, New Hampshire and Montana.

WalletHub said the most powerful voters in Senate elections are Alaska, Montana, Maine, Iowa, Kansas, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi, North Carolina and Colorado.

According to the study, Kansas has a total vote power in Senate elections of 24.40.

