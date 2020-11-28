Advertisement

K-State women edge out Newman 63-59

Kansas State guard Christianna Carr shoots against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball...
Kansas State guard Christianna Carr shoots against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020
NEWMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Wildcats scored double-digits as the K-State women’s basketball squad picked up a win in their first game of the 2020-21 season, 63-59 over Newman.

Junior guard Christianna Carr led K-State with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year Ayoka Lee added 14 points, 4 rebounds and three steals, while junior Laura Macke put up 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Next up, the Wildcats return home to host Southern for their season opener Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

