K-State women edge out Newman 63-59

NEWMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Wildcats scored double-digits as the K-State women’s basketball squad picked up a win in their first game of the 2020-21 season, 63-59 over Newman.

Junior guard Christianna Carr led K-State with 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Year Ayoka Lee added 14 points, 4 rebounds and three steals, while junior Laura Macke put up 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Next up, the Wildcats return home to host Southern for their season opener Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

