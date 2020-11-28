Advertisement

K-State men’s basketball drops to 0-2 with loss to Colorado

K-State takes on Colorado in the Little Apple Classic on Nov. 27, 2020
K-State takes on Colorado in the Little Apple Classic on Nov. 27, 2020(Scott Weaver, Kansas State | Scott Weaver, Kansas State)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats are still looking for their first win of the season after losing to Colorado in their second game of the Little Apple Classic, 76-58.

McKinley Wright IV led the way for the Buffaloes with 24 points, five rebound and five assists.

Nine out of 10 Wildcats scored tonight. Freshman Nijel Pack was the sole player to hit double-digits with 12.

K-State returns to action 7:00 p.m. Monday to host UMKC.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RowHouse Restaurant announced on its web site that it has closed after 14 years in business.
Topeka’s RowHouse Restaurant announces closing
Explosion at MGP Ingredients sparks fire
Braden T. Rickel was arrested on Sunday in relation to armed robberies in Shawnee and Jefferson...
Shawnee Co. armed robbery suspects taken into custody
A fire in Nemaha Co. claimed the life of one man early Thursday morning.
Nemaha Co. fire claims one person’s life
(FILE)
Coffey Co. Health Officer resigns over mask dispute with Commission

Latest News

The Perry-Lecompton football team loaded up in buses to travel to their 3A State Championship...
Next stop: the State Title game
Teams make final preparations on way to State
Teams make final preparations on way to State
Kansas State guard Christianna Carr shoots against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball...
K-State women edge out Newman 63-59
Feb 29, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; during during a Big 12 matchup between the Kansas...
KU picks up first win of the season over St. Joseph’s 94-72