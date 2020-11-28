K-State men’s basketball drops to 0-2 with loss to Colorado

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats are still looking for their first win of the season after losing to Colorado in their second game of the Little Apple Classic, 76-58.

McKinley Wright IV led the way for the Buffaloes with 24 points, five rebound and five assists.

Nine out of 10 Wildcats scored tonight. Freshman Nijel Pack was the sole player to hit double-digits with 12.

K-State returns to action 7:00 p.m. Monday to host UMKC.

