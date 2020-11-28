K-State completes Morris Family Multicultural Student Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is celebrating the completion of the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center.

Kansas State University says long-standing dreams came to fruition upon the ribbon cutting of the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center.

“Today we celebrate another milestone at K-State with the completion of the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center,” said Richard Myers, president of Kansas State University. “This new, modern facility symbolizes K-State’s leading efforts to build unity and understanding of cultures across campus.”

According to K-State on Friday, Nov. 20, it hosted a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the building.

K-State said the center is for all students and a hub for intercultural learning and cultural enrichment. It said it is one of two stand-alone multicultural student centers in the Big 12.

“This center is to be a bridge to bring people together and not to break them apart,” said Jim Bob Morris, lead donor for the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center. “There are some major inequalities out there where people have to jump over major hurdles. We want to bring those hurdles down and help those people be successful by building a bridge between their hopes and desires and their reality, which they can then choose to cross over.”

According to the university, the building is almost 13,000 square feet, three stories tall, free-standing and is immediately east of the Student Union with entrances off of Mid-Campus Drive and from inside the Union. It said the $6.4 million center was privately funded in partnership with the Kansas State University Foundation.

K-State said the center is home to over 40 multicultural student organizations and provides students and organizations with collaboration spaces, meeting rooms, prayer and meditation spaces and a practice performance room. It said a community kitchen is a signature feature that brings diverse people together to celebrate rich histories, heritage and traditions around cooking and culture.

“The building itself is a symbol of belonging to the diverse community on campus,” said Rachel “Annie” Cortes, senior in elementary education, Pittsburg, and president of the Asian American Student Union. “I cannot even begin to imagine its impact once we begin holding events, having meetings, sharing our cultures, and overall leaving our mark here at Kansas State University that will be visible for generations to come. I really appreciate the thought that was put into what would normally be overlooked, such as ensuring as much natural light as possible. One major feature that stood out to me was the efficient use of space with every area having its purpose. It is clear that the building was built with the students’ wants and needs in mind.”

According to K-State, additionally, the multicultural student and intercultural learning staff will have offices in the building.

“One of the primary goals of the multicultural center project action team was to maximize the footprint of the space and to center its function around student utilization,” said Adrian Rodriguez, associate vice president for student life and project lead for the center. “Only a few offices were designed for diversity and multicultural student affairs team members who work directly with multicultural student groups and intercultural learning for our entire campus community.”

“This facility has been a long-held aspiration for K-State,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “Its integration with the K-State Student Union will allow this special space to serve as an access point for all students to engage in important conversations about diversity and inclusion. We are especially proud to have achieved this 100% with philanthropy and are grateful for the K-State family’s generosity toward this initiative.”

K-State said the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center will be open to students at the beginning of the spring semester. It said additional student dedications and events to celebrate the opening will be planned for the spring semester.

