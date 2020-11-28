Junction City High School moves into remote learning for December

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City High School is moving all students into remote learning for the month of December.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says throughout the school year it has worked closely with the Geary County Health Department in order to make sure the spread of COVID-19 is minimized within its schools through safety precautions that have been set in place. It said those efforts have allowed it to keep schools open since August. It said over the past few weeks the number of teachers quarantined due to exposure to the virus has increased. It said while students and staff were out for Thanksgiving break, that number increased exponentially.

The District said GCHD is concerned with the rising number of cases within the county. It said on Friday, Nov. 27, it issued the recommendation to the district that all students at Junction City High School move to remote learning for the whole month of December to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the community. It said in an effort to keep the community safe, it has agreed to follow the recommendation.

According to USD 475, JCHS will move all students to a remote learning platform for the month of December. It said students will not have class on Monday, Nov. 30, or Tuesday, Dec. 1. It said this will allow students time to get items from the school that they may need for remote learning and it will allow teachers two days to prepare for the transition. It said parents and students will get an email discussing item pickup and remote learning schedules. It said students will be allowed to enter the building briefly to get items like laptops and textbooks to ensure that they are able to participate in remote learning. It said students that do not have adequate or reliable internet access at home can contact the district help desk, who will issue them a wireless hotspot device. It said the help desk can be contacted via at helpdesk@usd475.org, or by calling 785-717-4357.

USD 475 said the change only affects JCHS students. It said all other schools will operate normally and all other students will attend classes on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. At this time, it said there are no discussions about moving any other schools to remote learning.

According to the District, JCHS staff will still report to school on Monday, Nov. 30. It said teachers will teach remotely from their regular classrooms for the month of December. It said kitchen staff will report to the Central Kitchen on Monday to help prepare meals for students to pick up. It said students will still be able to get meals from the school, even on Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1. It said JCHS students will be able to pick up their meals at the HD Kanrsn Building at 300 W 9th St., in Junction City. It said students that live on Fort Riley will be able to pick up meals at any USD 475 school closest to them. It said all school meals are provided for free to students for the 2020-2021 school year. It said lunch pickup schedules are being made and will be communicated to parents and students soon.

The District also said winter sports practices will continue for now. It said students should expect to attend practices as normal, however, no transportation services will be provided to JCHS students throughout the month of December, so they should look for other means of transportation to and from practices. It said parents and students are encouraged to communicate directly with coaches for questions or concerns about practices.

According to USD 475, the changes will not affect JCHS students attending the Innovations Program at the HD Karns building. It said those students will continue classes in person and will get more information via email soon.

USD 475 said it will continue to work closely with GCHD to monitor the spread of COVID-19 within the community. It said district and high school administrators will look at the situation again over the winter break to determine if it is safe for students to return to in-person classes on Jan. 4, 2021.

