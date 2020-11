NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The perfect season for Hanover is capped off with a state championship win.

The Hanover Wildcats beat St. Francis 46-24 in the Class 8-player Division-II championship game. The Wildcats finished the season 11-0.

This marks the sixth state title win for Hanover head coach Matt Heuer.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.