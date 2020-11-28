Advertisement

Explosion at MGP Ingredients sparks fire

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An alcohol plant in Atchison was exploded and caught fire on Friday night.

The Atchison Police Chief said MGP Ingredients in Atchison exploded on Friday night around 8:15 p.m.

According to the Police Chief, the explosion sparked a fire that crews are still working on but has been contained.

The Police Chief said there were no injuries reported and there is nothing hazardous to the public, but they are diverting traffic around the immediate area while firefighters continue to work to put the fire out.

Authorities said the situation is currently under control.

