Erika Lee, leading immigration historian, gives virtual lecture at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Leading immigration historian Erika Lee recently gave a virtual Hall Center lecture at the University of Kansas.

The University of Kansas says Erika Lee discussed her 2019 book, “America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States,” at an event for the Hall Center for the Humanities recently.

According to KU, Lee teaches American history at the University of Minnesota. It said she is a Regents Professor, a Distinguished McKnight University Professor, the Rudolph J. Vecoli Chair in Immigration History and the director of the Immigration History Research Center.

KU said Lee is the granddaughter of Chinese immigrants and grew up in the San Francisco Bay area. It said Lee attended Tufts University and earned her doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley. It said she is the author of four award-winning books in U.S. immigration and Asian American History.

According to KU, as the director of the Immigration History Research Center, Lee has worked to merge immigration history with the digital humanities. It said she launched and oversees the National Endowment for the Humanities-funded Immigrant Stories Project that works with recent immigrants and refugees to collect, preserve and share experiences through a new multilingual digital storytelling website and collection. It said she also founded and co-organized the #ImmigrantSyllabus, which is a digital educational resource that offers historical perspectives on contemporary immigration debates.

