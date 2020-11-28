Dockum Drugstore Sit-in presentation at KU reflects on historic Wichita event

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas held a presentation discussing the Dockum Drugstore Sit-in, which was a historic event for Wichita.

The University of Kansas says in July of 1958, Black students gathered at Dockum Drugstore in downtown Wichita to stage a peaceful protest against segregation. It said tired of being denied access to movie theaters and restaurants, students took action and turned their attention to a lunch counter at the popular drugstore.

KU said its Humanities Program shared more about the historic event by hosting a virtual presentation titled “The Dockum Drugstore Sit-in.”

According to KU, the presentation was told by storyteller Prisca Barnes who discussed the details and explored how the protests helped transform the struggle for racial equality and considered contemporary nonviolent protests.

KU said Barnes founded Storytime Village Inc., which is a nonprofit with the mission to inspire “a lifelong love of reading for underserved Kansas children from birth to age 8.”

