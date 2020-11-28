Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire in Topeka

TFD crews are battling a house fire on 10th St.
TFD crews are battling a house fire on 10th St.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has responded to a house fire on 10th St.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a house fire in the 2700 block of southwest 10th St. just before 7 p.m. on Friday evening, which temporarily closed the street.

According to TFD, a search of the building found that all occupants were not home before the department’s arrival.

According to crews, the fire started in the kitchen due to what was likely unattended cooking. The estimated damage of the fire was around $31,000 with $21,000 of that being associated with structural damage and the last $10,000 being associated with content loss.

It said working smoke detectors were not located within the home.

There were no injuries and 10th St. has been reopened.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RowHouse Restaurant announced on its web site that it has closed after 14 years in business.
Topeka’s RowHouse Restaurant announces closing
Explosion at MGP Ingredients sparks fire
Braden T. Rickel was arrested on Sunday in relation to armed robberies in Shawnee and Jefferson...
Shawnee Co. armed robbery suspects taken into custody
A fire in Nemaha Co. claimed the life of one man early Thursday morning.
Nemaha Co. fire claims one person’s life
(FILE)
Coffey Co. Health Officer resigns over mask dispute with Commission

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club Nov. 26, 27, 28th 2020
13 News This Morning Birthday Club Nov. 26, 27, 28th 2020
Shop Small Saturday preview
Shop Small Saturday preview
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News gets inside look at Stormont Vail COVID-19 ward
CBS News got a look inside Stormont Vail's COVID-19 ward.
CBS News gets inside look at Stormont Vail COVID-19 ward
Topeka Zoo Lights
Topeka Zoo kicks off holiday season with “Zoo Lights”