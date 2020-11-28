Crews respond to house fire in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department has responded to a house fire on 10th St.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a house fire in the 2700 block of southwest 10th St. just before 7 p.m. on Friday evening, which temporarily closed the street.

According to TFD, a search of the building found that all occupants were not home before the department’s arrival.

According to crews, the fire started in the kitchen due to what was likely unattended cooking. The estimated damage of the fire was around $31,000 with $21,000 of that being associated with structural damage and the last $10,000 being associated with content loss.

It said working smoke detectors were not located within the home.

There were no injuries and 10th St. has been reopened.

