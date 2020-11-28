Cause of MGP Ingredients explosion still unknown

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An explosion that started a fire at MGP Ingredients in Atchison is still under investigation.

According to a company spokesperson at MGP Ingredients, an alcohol production plant, the cause of an explosion that started a fire at the plant on Friday night is still unknown as of Saturday morning.

The spokesperson said an explosion and fire happened on Friday evening in the operations facility at the plant. They said there were no injuries and damage to the plant and production is still being assessed.

The fire that sparked from the explosion required the closure of the street in front of the facility but has since reopened.

