Animal lovers lock in on the holiday special on ‘Black Furday’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Black Friday specials kicked off today, animal lovers had a chance to take home some furry friends too.

Helping Hands Humane Society held their annual ‘Black Furday’, giving families a chance to adopt pets with their holiday special.

Animal lovers stood in line at Helping Hands Humane Society, ready to give animals a new home for the holidays.

“Animal adoptions are important everyday, but around the holidays especially, we like to hold a adoption specials to showcase the animals who have been here a long time,” Communications Coordinator of Helping Hands Humane Society, Emi Griess said. “Senior pets, pets in need, because we really want them to have homes for the holidays.”

Helping Hands annual ‘Black Furday’ gives families a chance to provide dogs and cats a new home.

“Animals with any amount of black fur are discounted adoption fees. So, dogs are only $50 to adopt and cats are only $25,” Griess said.

One family was able to adopt a puppy for a special reason.

“It’s super awesome, especially cause we come from a household with two small children so to be able to add one at an affordable price is amazing,” a customer who adopted, Kaitlyn Ball emphasized. “I couldn’t be anymore happier than the choice we made today.”

“We are adding an adorable six month old pit bull puppy,” Ball said. “We actually lost one of our dogs last year due to a sickness, so it kind of took us a long time to actually want to bring another loved one back into the family, but when we saw her we just fell instantly in love and to know she’s been already taken care of is awesome.”

The Ball family says helping hands makes the process of adopting easy.

“I love that they have, you can actually play with animals over here too, before you get to take them home and you can actually bring in your pets I believe to make sure they get along before you take them home,” she said.

“It’s just really important for us to make sure that they have loving families and their not sitting with us too long,” Griess added.

The Helping Hands Humane Society put a new spin on its Black Friday special, instead of just one day, it will continue until Sunday.

Adoptions are from 11:30 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Saturday and 1 P.M to 5 P.M on Sunday.

