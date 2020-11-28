Advertisement

Americans may be becoming more neighborly during COVID-19 pandemic

(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study suggests that Americans may be becoming more neighborly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Improvenet says Americans are adjusting to the new normal of social distancing, but it can be challenging to stay active, engaged and connected with neighbors.

Improvenet, a home improvement and remodeling service, said it recently surveyed 2,500 Americans from throughout the nation to learn about how neighbors are getting along during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Improvenet, 66% of Americans said they have gotten to know their neighbors better during the COVID-19 pandemic and 65% said they have made an effort to be more friendly than usual.

Improvenet found that 57% of respondents said their neighbors have helped fill the void of visiting with friends and family during the pandemic and 54% said they have had at least one social distance gathering with their neighbors.

According to Improvenet, during the pandemic, 67% of Americans said they have offered help to their neighbors while 62% said they have gotten the same offer in return.

Improvenet said the top cities for neighbors socializing during the COVID-19 pandemic include Chicago, Portland, San Diego, Los Angeles and Indianapolis.

For more information or to read the full report, click here.

