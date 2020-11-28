$500k donated to Dole Institute honors Senator’s diplomacy, leadership

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A businessman’s $500,000 gift that was donated to the Dole Institute recognizes the Senator’s diplomacy and leadership.

The University of Kansas says a meeting between Jim Xhema, a businessman from Greenwich, Conn., and U.S. Senator Bob Dole turned into a friendship that has lasted over three decades.

KU said a common bond of shared backgrounds and mutual respect inspired a $500,000 gift to the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas. It said the gift was made along with the ceremony unveiling of a statue of Dole in Pristina, Kosovo, which honored the 30 year anniversary of Dole’s first visit to Pristina.

According to KU, Xhema first met Dole in 1987 when the Senator was the Senate majority leader. It said Dole was among the first American political leaders to bring attention to Kosovo and its majority ethnic Albanian population during its fight for freedom from Serbian rule in the 1980s and ‘90s when the Slobodan Milosevic regime imposed martial law and draconian rule over the Albanian population.

KU said during the unveiling ceremony, Xhema shared that while he and Dole grew up worlds apart, both were raised on farms with homegrown values.

“We both recognized that we grew up in a very similar way and that we had a lot of the same principles,” Xhema said, as reported in the Albanian-American newspaper Illyria.

According to KU, the Jim Xhema Opportunity Fund will help support the Dole Institute of Politics for public programs and exhibits. It said in keeping with Xhema’s wishes, when possible, the fund will be used to sponsor programming and exhibitions featuring Albania, Kosovo, Albanian-Americans or the Balkan region in southeastern Europe. It said the fund may also help support a research fellow at the Robert and Elizabeth Dole Archive and Special Collections.

KU said Dole thanked his longtime friend for the gift and for his vision of peace and freedom.

“Jim Xhema has been my close friend for many decades. He is a remarkable man,” Dole said. “Jim’s loyalty and friendship over the years have always been very meaningful to me on a personal level, and his recent gift to the Dole Institute of Politics is a true testament to his boundless generosity and a firm commitment to making this world a better place for future generations.”

According to the university, Bill Lacey, director of the Dole Institute of Politics, expressed his gratitude to Xhema for the gift and the ways it will benefit the institute.

“We at the Dole Institute are truly honored and grateful to Mr. Xhema for this generous gift,” Lacy said. “His contribution will help ensure that we can continue to honor the legacies of Senators Bob and Elizabeth Dole and open opportunities to expand programming and research into new areas and to new audiences.”

