Wichita K-9 goes viral for workout regimen

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita K-9 has gone viral for his dedication to his workout regimen.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay posted a video of Boomer, the department’s new explosive detection K9. He said the 2 and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever loves to get his treadmill time.

The Wichita Police Department said Boomer and his handler, Detective Stephanie Neal, work out together on a daily basis at the police gym in City Hall.

Neal said Boomer logs around 5 to 7 miles each morning.

The video of Boomer has been shared thousands of time.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.